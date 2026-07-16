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Translation
38:40
وان له عندنا لزلفى وحسن ماب ٤٠
وَإِنَّ لَهُۥ عِندَنَا لَزُلْفَىٰ وَحُسْنَ مَـَٔابٍۢ ٤٠
وَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
عِندَنَا
لَزُلۡفَىٰ
وَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٠
And he will indeed have ˹a status of˺ closeness to Us and an honourable destination!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:40
وان له عندنا لزلفى وحسن ماب ٤٠
وَإِنَّ لَهُۥ عِندَنَا لَزُلْفَىٰ وَحُسْنَ مَـَٔابٍۢ ٤٠
وَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
عِندَنَا
لَزُلۡفَىٰ
وَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٠
And he will indeed have ˹a status of˺ closeness to Us and an honourable destination!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections