Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
38:38
واخرين مقرنين في الاصفاد ٣٨
وَءَاخَرِينَ مُقَرَّنِينَ فِى ٱلْأَصْفَادِ ٣٨

٣٨

and others bound together in chains.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections