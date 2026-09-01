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6:36
۞ انما يستجيب الذين يسمعون والموتى يبعثهم الله ثم اليه يرجعون ٣٦
۞ إِنَّمَا يَسْتَجِيبُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَسْمَعُونَ ۘ وَٱلْمَوْتَىٰ يَبْعَثُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ يُرْجَعُونَ ٣٦

٣٦

Only the attentive will respond ˹to your call˺. As for the dead, Allah will raise them up, then to Him they will ˹all˺ be returned.
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