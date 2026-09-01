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Translation
33:60
۞ لين لم ينته المنافقون والذين في قلوبهم مرض والمرجفون في المدينة لنغرينك بهم ثم لا يجاورونك فيها الا قليلا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن لَّمْ يَنتَهِ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقُونَ وَٱلَّذِينَ فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ وَٱلْمُرْجِفُونَ فِى ٱلْمَدِينَةِ لَنُغْرِيَنَّكَ بِهِمْ ثُمَّ لَا يُجَاوِرُونَكَ فِيهَآ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن
لَّمۡ
يَنتَهِ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
وَٱلۡمُرۡجِفُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
لَنُغۡرِيَنَّكَ
بِهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُجَاوِرُونَكَ
فِيهَآ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
٦٠
If the hypocrites, and those with sickness in their hearts, and rumour-mongers in Medina do not desist, We will certainly incite you ˹O Prophet˺ against them, and then they will not be your neighbours there any longer.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
33:61
ملعونين اينما ثقفوا اخذوا وقتلوا تقتيلا ٦١
مَّلْعُونِينَ ۖ أَيْنَمَا ثُقِفُوٓا۟ أُخِذُوا۟ وَقُتِّلُوا۟ تَقْتِيلًۭا ٦١
مَّلۡعُونِينَۖ
أَيۡنَمَا
ثُقِفُوٓاْ
أُخِذُواْ
وَقُتِّلُواْ
تَقۡتِيلٗا
٦١
˹They deserve to be˺ condemned. ˹If they were to persist,˺ they would get themselves seized and killed relentlessly wherever they are found!
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
33:62
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٦٢
That was Allah’s way with those ˹hypocrites˺ who have gone before. And you will find no change in Allah’s way.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
33:60
۞ لين لم ينته المنافقون والذين في قلوبهم مرض والمرجفون في المدينة لنغرينك بهم ثم لا يجاورونك فيها الا قليلا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن لَّمْ يَنتَهِ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقُونَ وَٱلَّذِينَ فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ وَٱلْمُرْجِفُونَ فِى ٱلْمَدِينَةِ لَنُغْرِيَنَّكَ بِهِمْ ثُمَّ لَا يُجَاوِرُونَكَ فِيهَآ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن
لَّمۡ
يَنتَهِ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
وَٱلۡمُرۡجِفُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
لَنُغۡرِيَنَّكَ
بِهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُجَاوِرُونَكَ
فِيهَآ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
٦٠
If the hypocrites, and those with sickness in their hearts, and rumour-mongers in Medina do not desist, We will certainly incite you ˹O Prophet˺ against them, and then they will not be your neighbours there any longer.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections