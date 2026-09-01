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20:111
۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١
۞ وَعَنَتِ ٱلْوُجُوهُ لِلْحَىِّ ٱلْقَيُّومِ ۖ وَقَدْ خَابَ مَنْ حَمَلَ ظُلْمًۭا ١١١

١١١

And all faces will be humbled before the Ever-Living, All-Sustaining. And those burdened with wrongdoing will be in loss.
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