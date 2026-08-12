Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
(Foi enviado e, quando lá chegou, disse): Ó José, ó veracíssimo, explicai-me o que significam sete vacas gordas sendodevoradas por sete magras, e sete espigas verdes e outras sete secas, para que eu possa regressar àquela gente, a fim de quese conscientizem.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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