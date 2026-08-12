Yusuf 12:44 قالوا اضغاث احلام وما نحن بتاويل الاحلام بعالمين ٤٤
قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمٖۖ
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِتَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحۡلَٰمِ
بِعَٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Responderam-lhe: É uma confusão de sonhos e nós não somos interpretadores de sonhos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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