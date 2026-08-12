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Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧

12:37
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
Respondeu-lhes: Antes da chegada de qualquer alimento destinado a vós, informar-vos-ei sobre a interpretação. Isto éalgo que me ensinou o meu Senhor, porque renunciei ao credo daqueles que não crêem em Deus e negam a vida futura.
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