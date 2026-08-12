Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
Respondeu-lhes: Antes da chegada de qualquer alimento destinado a vós, informar-vos-ei sobre a interpretação. Isto éalgo que me ensinou o meu Senhor, porque renunciei ao credo daqueles que não crêem em Deus e negam a vida futura.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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