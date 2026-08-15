Taha 20:122 ثم اجتباه ربه فتاب عليه وهدى ١٢٢
Página 320 · Juz 16
ثُمَّ
ٱجۡتَبَٰهُ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَهَدَىٰ
١٢٢
Mas logo o seu Senhor o elegeu, absolvendo-o e encaminhando-o.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg…