Taha 20:120 فوسوس اليه الشيطان قال يا ادم هل ادلك على شجرة الخلد وملك لا يبلى ١٢٠
Página 320 · Juz 16
فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
Porém, Satanás sussurrou-lhe, dizendo: Ó Adão, queres que te indique a árvore da prosperidade e do reino eterno?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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