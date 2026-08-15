Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Página 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
Assim Nós to revelamos, um Alcorão em língua árabe, no qual reiteraremos as combinações, a fim de que Nos temam elhes seja renovada a lembrança.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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