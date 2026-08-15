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Taha 20:112 ومن يعمل من الصالحات وهو مومن فلا يخاف ظلما ولا هضما ١١٢

Página 319 · Juz 16

وَمَن
يَعۡمَلۡ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَهُوَ
مُؤۡمِنٞ
فَلَا
يَخَافُ
ظُلۡمٗا
وَلَا
هَضۡمٗا
١١٢
E quem tiver praticado o bem e for, ademais, fiel, não terá a temer injustiça, nem frustração.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

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