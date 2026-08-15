Taha 20:112 ومن يعمل من الصالحات وهو مومن فلا يخاف ظلما ولا هضما ١١٢
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وَمَن
يَعۡمَلۡ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَهُوَ
مُؤۡمِنٞ
فَلَا
يَخَافُ
ظُلۡمٗا
وَلَا
هَضۡمٗا
١١٢
E quem tiver praticado o bem e for, ademais, fiel, não terá a temer injustiça, nem frustração.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…