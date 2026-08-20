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Sad 38:55 هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥

Página 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Tal será! Por outra, os transgressores terão o pior destino:
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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