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Sad 38:54 ان هاذا لرزقنا ما له من نفاد ٥٤

Página 456 · Juz 23

إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
لَرِزۡقُنَا
مَا
لَهُۥ
مِن
نَّفَادٍ
٥٤
Em verdade, esta é a Nossa inesgotável mercê.
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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