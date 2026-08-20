Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩
Página 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
Eis aqui uma Mensagem: Sabei que os tementes terão um excelente local de retorno.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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