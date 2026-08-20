Sad 38:50 جنات عدن مفتحة لهم الابواب ٥٠
Página 456 · Juz 23
جَنَّٰتِ
عَدۡنٖ
مُّفَتَّحَةٗ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبُ
٥٠
São os Jardins do Éden, cujas portas lhes serão abertas.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…