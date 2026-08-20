Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Página 455 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
E não foi em vão que criamos os céus e a terra, e tudo quanto existe entre ambos! Esta é a conjectura dos incrédulos! Ai, pois, dos incrédulos, por causa do fogo (infernal)!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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