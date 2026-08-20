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Sad 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩

Página 455 · Juz 23

كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

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