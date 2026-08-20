Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨
Página 455 · Juz 23
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Porventura, trataremos os fiéis, que praticam o bem, como os corruptores na terra? Ou então trataremos os tementescomo os ignóbeis?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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