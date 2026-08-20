Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦
Página 454 · Juz 23
يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
Ó Davi, em verdade, designamos-te como legatário na terra, Julga, pois entre os humanos com eqüidade e não teentregues à concupiscência, para que não te desvies da senda de Deus! Sabei que aqueles que se desviam da senda de Deussofrerão um severo castigo, por terem esquecido o Dia da Rendição de Contas.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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Advice to Rulers and Leaders
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