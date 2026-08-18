An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Página 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
E no dia em que soar a trombeta, espantar-se-ão aqueles que estiverem nos céus e na terra, exceto aqueles que Deusagraciar. E todos comparecerão, humildes, ante Ele.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su…
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t…