An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Página 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Aqueles que tiverem cometido más ações, porém, serão precipitados, de bruços, no fogo infernal. Sereis retribuídos, senão pelo que fizestes?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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