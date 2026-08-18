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An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩

Página 385 · Juz 20

مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Aqueles que tiverem praticado boas ações receberão maior recompensa e estarão isentos do espanto daquele dia.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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