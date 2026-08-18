An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Página 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
Acaso, não reparam em que temos instituído a noite para o seu repouso e o dia para dar-lhes luz? Por certo que nisto hásinais para os crentes!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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