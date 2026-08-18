An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
Página 384 · Juz 20
۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
E quando recair sobre eles a sentença, produzir-lhes-emos da terra uma besta, que lhe dirá: A verdade é que os humanosnão crêem nos Nossos versículos!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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