An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Página 383 · Juz 20
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
Os incrédulos dizem: Quando formos convertidos em pó, como foram nossos pais, seremos, acaso, ressuscitados?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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