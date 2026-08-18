An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥
Página 383 · Juz 20
وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
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Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…