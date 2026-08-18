An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Página 384 · Juz 20
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Como tampouco és guia dos cegos em seu erro, porque só podes fazer-te escutar por aqueles que crêem nos Nossosversículos e são muçulmanos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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