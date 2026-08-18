Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Página 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
Respondeu-lhe: Tal fica combinado entre mim e ti, e, seja qual for o término que tenha de cumprir, que não haveráinjustiça contra mim. seja Deus testemunha de tudo quanto dissermos!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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