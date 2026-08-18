Al-Qasas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣
Página 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
E quando chegou à aguada de Madian, achou nela um grupo de pessoas que dava de beber (ao rebanho), e viu duasmoças que aguardavam, afastadas, por seu turno. Perguntou-lhes: Que vos ocorre? Responderam-lhe: Não podemos dar debeber (ao nosso rebanho), até que os pastores se tenham retirado, (e temos nós de fazer isso) porque o nosso pai édemasiado idoso.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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