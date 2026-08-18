Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Página 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
E uma (moça) se aproximou dele, caminhando timidamente, e lhe disse: Em verdade meu pai te convida pararecompensar-te por teres dado de beber (ao nosso rebanho). E quando se apresentou a ele e lhe fez a narração da (sua) aventura, (o ancião) lhe disse: Não temas! Tu te livraste dos iníquos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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