Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
Página 388 · Juz 20
فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Assim, ele deu de beber ao rebanho, e logo, retirando- se para uma sombra, disse: Ó Senhor meu, em verdade, estounecessitado de qualquer dádiva que me envies!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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