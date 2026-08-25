Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma

Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠

Página 529 · Juz 27

تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
Que arrebatava os homens, como se fossem troncos de tamareiras desarraigadas.
Continue lendo

Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders