Al-Qamar 54:19 انا ارسلنا عليهم ريحا صرصرا في يوم نحس مستمر ١٩
Página 529 · Juz 27
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
صَرۡصَرٗا
فِي
يَوۡمِ
نَحۡسٖ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٖ
١٩
Sabei que desencadeamos sobre eles um vento tormentoso, em um dia funesto,
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…