Al-Mursalat 77:35 هاذا يوم لا ينطقون ٣٥
Página 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٣٥
Esse será o dia em que não falarão (estarrecidos),
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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