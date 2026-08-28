Al-Mursalat 77:31 لا ظليل ولا يغني من اللهب ٣١
Página 581 · Juz 29
لَّا
ظَلِيلٖ
وَلَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱللَّهَبِ
٣١
Que com nada guarnece ou protege das chamas!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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