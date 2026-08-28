Al-Mursalat 77:34 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٣٤
Página 581 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٣٤
Ai, nesse dia, dos desmentidores!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…