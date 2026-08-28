Al-Mursalat 77:26 احياء وامواتا ٢٦
Página 581 · Juz 29
أَحۡيَآءٗ
وَأَمۡوَٰتٗا
٢٦
Dos vivos e dos mortos,
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…