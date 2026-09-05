Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
E de quando Moisés disse ao seu povo: Deus vos ordena sacrificar uma vaca. Disseram: Zombas, acaso, de nós? Respondeu: Guarda-me Deus de contar-me entre os insipientes!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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