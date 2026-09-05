Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Página 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Disseram: Roga ao teu Senhor para que nos indique como ela deve ser. Explicou-lhes: Ele afirma que há de ser umavaca que não seja nem velha, nem nova, de meia-idade. Fazei, pois, o que vos é ordenado.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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