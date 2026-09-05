Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Disseram: Roga ao teu Senhor para que nos indique como deve ser, uma vez que todo bovino nos parece igual e, se aDeus aprouver, seremos guiados.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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