Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
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فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
E disso fizemos um exemplo para os seus contemporâneos e para os seus descendentes, e uma exortação para ostementes a Deus.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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