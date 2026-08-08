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Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤

6:64
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
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