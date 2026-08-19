Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Bladzijde 455 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
En Wij hebben de hemel en de aarde en wat dartussen is niet voor niets geschapen. Dat is een vermoeden van degenen die ongelovig zijn. Wee daarom degenen die niet in de Hel geloven.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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