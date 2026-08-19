Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨
Bladzijde 455 · Juz 23
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Zullen Wij degenen die geloven en goede werken verrichten behandelen als de verderfzaaiers op de aarde? Of zullen Wij de Moettaqôen be handelen als de verdorvenen?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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