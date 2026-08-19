Sad 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩
Bladzijde 455 · Juz 23
كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
(Dit is) een gezegend Boek dat Wij aan jou hebben neergezonden opdat zij Zijn Verzen zullen overpeinzen en opdat de bezitters van verstand er lering uit trekken.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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