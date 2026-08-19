Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦
Bladzijde 454 · Juz 23
يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
O Dâwôed, Wij hebben jou tot gevolmachtigde op aarde aangesteld, oordeel daarom met de Waarheid tussen de mensen en volg niet de begeerte, want die zal jou doen afdwalen van de Weg van Allah. Voorwaar, degenen die van de Weg van Allah afdwalen: voor hen is er een harde bestraffing omdat zij de Dag des Oordeels vergaten.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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