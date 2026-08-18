Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Bladzijde 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
Hij (Môesa) zei: "Laat dit zo zijn tussen mij en jou. Welke van de twee termijnen ik ook vervul, laat er geen onvrede tegen mij zijn en Allah is Berschermer over wat wij zeggen."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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