Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Bladzijde 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
Toen kwam een van de twee (vrouwen) verlegen naar heen toelopen, en zei: "Voorwaar, mijn vader roept jou om te komen, om jou te belonen, omdat jij ons vee te drinken hebt gegeven." En toen hij bij hem kwam en hem het verhaal vertelde, zei hij: "Wees niet bang, jij hebt je gered van het onrechtvaardige volk."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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