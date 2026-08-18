Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦
Bladzijde 388 · Juz 20
قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
Een van de twee (vrouwen) zei: "O vader, neem hem toch in dienst. Voorwaar, de beste die je in dienst kan nemen is de betrouwbare sterke.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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